Franklin Resources’ (BEN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

