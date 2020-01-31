Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 26,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

