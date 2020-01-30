Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 496,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

