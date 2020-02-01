Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Trading Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.21, approximately 8,693,704 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,702,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,567,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

