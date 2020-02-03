Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,086. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

