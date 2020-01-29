FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FDVA stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.