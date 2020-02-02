Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

FRU opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.10 million and a PE ratio of -164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

