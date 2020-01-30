Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director John Joseph Stephens Buys 45,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,063,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

