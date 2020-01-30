Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 33,233,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,304,734. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund