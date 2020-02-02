Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,130,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160,641 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,497,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

