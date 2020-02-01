Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,504,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.