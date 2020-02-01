Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE)’s share price dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 84,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

