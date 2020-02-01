Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

ETR:FME traded down €1.18 ($1.37) on Thursday, hitting €69.70 ($81.05). 883,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

