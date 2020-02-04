Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €79.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.11 ($91.99).

FME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of FME opened at €70.60 ($82.09) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

