Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,420. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund