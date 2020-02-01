Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.95, 4,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

