FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of FSBW traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101. The firm has a market cap of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSBW. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,052 shares of company stock worth $421,504 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

