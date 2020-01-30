FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 4,572 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $888,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

