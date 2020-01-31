FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FTS International by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTS International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTS International by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 505,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,145. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. FTS International has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

