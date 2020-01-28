Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

