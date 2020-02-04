FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

