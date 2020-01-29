Fujitsu (FJTSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter.

Shares of FJTSY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FJTSY shares. ValuEngine raised Fujitsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

