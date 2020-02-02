Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.26-7.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.42-35.42 billion.

Shares of FJTSY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FJTSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

