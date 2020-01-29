Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Up 33.2% in January

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 10,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,422. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $242.86 million, a P/E ratio of -266.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

