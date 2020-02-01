Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target (up from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

LON:FSTA traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.52). The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market cap of $308.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks