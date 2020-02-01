Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 915 ($12.04). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSTA. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 958.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,043.32. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

