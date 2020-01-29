FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FF opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.02.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

