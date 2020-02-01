FY2019 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

