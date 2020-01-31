FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

NYSE CPE opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

