FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Issued By Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

