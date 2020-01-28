FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By DA Davidson

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

