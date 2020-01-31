FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Issued By William Blair

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $117.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,554,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

