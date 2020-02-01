FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $424.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

