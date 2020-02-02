FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Issued By Raymond James

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

QST has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of QST opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.54. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.36.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.76 million.

In other news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$902,500. Also, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,610. Insiders sold a total of 170,736 shares of company stock valued at $835,796 over the last 90 days.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

