FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($24.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

