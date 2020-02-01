FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SLF opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

