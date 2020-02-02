FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

NYSE:CXO opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

