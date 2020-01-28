FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Diana Shipping Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Diana Shipping in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

DSX opened at $2.77 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $252.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

