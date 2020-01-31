FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

HALO stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings