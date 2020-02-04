FY2019 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.01. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?