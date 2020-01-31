FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.96.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$62.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$46.12 and a 1-year high of C$63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,938,754.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,045,188.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

