FY2019 Earnings Forecast for THK CO LTD/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THKLY. ValuEngine lowered THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

