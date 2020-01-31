FY2019 EPS Estimates for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reduced by Imperial Capital

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of AlarmCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

ALRM opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading