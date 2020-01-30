FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.44. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

