FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Boosted by Analyst

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $100.30 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

