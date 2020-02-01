FY2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

