FY2019 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $282.52 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

