FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Cash Flow