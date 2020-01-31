FY2019 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Raised by Analyst

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.06 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

