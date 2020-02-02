FY2019 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Increased by Analyst

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for British American Tobacco in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

